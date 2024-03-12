CBS To Air 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards On June 7

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and CBS announced that the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on Friday, June 7 from 8-10 p.m./ET on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Like last year’s ceremony, the awards will be held at the historic Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles. The Lifetime Achievement honoree, nominations, host, and additional information will be announced in the coming weeks. “We eagerly anticipate our return in June as we once again partner with CBS to recognize the exceptional and talented individuals who make daytime television great,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO of NATAS. He added, “We’re thrilled to kick off our second half-century of the Daytime Emmys.”