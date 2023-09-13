CBS Announces Fall Daytime Schedule

CBS has released its fall premiere dates, along with broadcast milestones, for its daytime lineup. Daytime’s No. 1 drama, YOUNG AND RESTLESS, officially kicks off its 51st season on October 3 as the network’s longest-running scripted series. Meanwhile, B&B kicks off its 37th season on September 21. And, LET’S MAKE A DEAL, hosted by Wayne Brady (ex-Reese, B&B), marks its 60th anniversary when the new season premieres on Monday, September 25. To celebrate Brady’s 15th anniversary as host, the first episode kicks off with a $15,000 giveaway for one lucky contestant.