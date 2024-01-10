Catching Up With YOUNG AND RESTLESS Alum Jason Canela

Now that Hollywood has emerged from the big slump known as the writers’ and actors’ strikes, Jason Canela (ex-Arturo, Y&R, 2018-19) can freely talk about his upcoming project, an original series debuting in March on Apple TV called PALM ROYALE. “It’s a period piece from the ’60s that takes place at this country club in Palm Beach, Florida” the actor explains. “Kristen Wiig [SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, Bridesmaids] is our lead and she plays Maxine, a woman who is trying to reconstruct her identity after getting dumped by her husband. It’s during a time when a woman’s value came from the man that she was next to, and now she’s really trying to fit in with the other women at the country club. You’ll see what a person is willing to do to have a seat at the table and there are a lot of unbelievably hilarious situations that take place throughout the story. It’s going to be a roller coaster. It’s such a fun show and I think people will really enjoy it.”

The cast boasts other big names, such as Allison Janney (ex-Ginger, GUIDING LIGHT), Laura Dern, Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel, GENERAL HOSPITAL), and legendary comedienne Carol Burnett (ex-Verla, ALL MY CHILDREN), who is a particular stand-out to Canela. “The first time that I met her, I was shaking because I had the opportunity to call CBS [Television City] home when I moved to Los Angeles and joined Y&R,” he recalls. “Across from our stage was the stage where THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW originally shot, and her logo is still on that stage door. Every time I saw it, I really felt the presence of Carol and that meant so much to me, but never in a million years did I think I would be a part of the same cast as her, let alone share a scene with her. And I still pinch myself when I get a message from Kristen, Allison and Laura. I feel really blessed.”

On PALM ROYALE, Canela plays Eddie, a tennis pro at the country club (“He has a very fun side to him and leads with his heart”), but there was only one problem with him taking on that role— he has never played the game. “Funny story,” Canela chuckles. “In my audition, I said, I was the best tennis player to come out of Cuba, and then I also added that the only person who says that is my mother, so I thought that it was very obvious that I was joking. The first week, we were shooting this big tennis scene with me and a few of the other stars on the show, and the producers were like, ‘We are excited to see you swing that racket, man. We can’t wait.’ And I was like, ‘Holy crap, these people are expecting me to be a freaking superstar!’ So, I went up to them and said I was joking about my abilities.”

The reaction was surprising. “They started laughing and asked, ‘You’re athletic, right?’ and I said, ‘I’m super-athletic’,” he recounts. “So, they got me a coach from USC, and we did a couple of sessions together. Another thing that was super freaking tough was that we were playing with rackets from the ’60s. But the fact that I had never played tennis before actually helped me because I wasn’t used to playing with [modern] rackets. The coach was shocked by how well I was able to pick up the game. We were able to get some really cool shots and now I can add ‘tennis player’ to my resume.”

There are other “exciting” irons in the fire for Canela, including “something with pickle ball and Andre Agassi but that’s all I can say for now” — but no matter the upward trajectory of his career, he still has a great deal of respect for his soap roots. “YOUNG AND RESTLESS is obviously something that means so much to so many people and for me to have been able to be there and just leave a little tiny mark is an incredible honor,” he marvels. “I built a lot of incredible relationships in my time there and especially with the fans. The appreciation that they have for everybody that puts everything into making the stories come to life for all these years is amazing. I’m very grateful. It was a part of my journey that I enjoyed so much.”

Canela is still in touch with his former soap siblings, Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey) and Sasha Calle (ex-Lola). “That bond we created is really special,” he acknowledges. “We knew even when we were there and not apart from each other that it was something that would go on for life. Jordi and I talk all of the time, that’s my brother. Sasha’s mom and her brother and her dad and stepdad are here in Miami, and we check in with each other; they’re like family.” As far as Calle’s stardom for playing Supergirl in Mavel’s The Flash, Canela adds, “She was kick-ass and so amazing that I wouldn’t be surprised if they did a spin-off around her.”

Canela’s personal life is humming along just as well as his professional one. On March 11, 2020, he wed model Janaina, and last February 10, they welcomed a daughter, Jovie Rose, who is named after his late twin brother, Giovanni. “Parenthood is something I wouldn’t trade for anything in the world,” he declares. “Before my daughter, I was always stressed about what job was coming next and that deprived myself of really enjoying the moment. Because I have Jovie Rose in my life, I’ve been able to really bask in the present moment and enjoy what is here, what is now. Don’t get me wrong; obviously we need to work and make money, but at the end of the day, if we’re not enjoying that present moment, it really doesn’t allow us to go into the next moment and being our best selves.”

Not being able to work because of the strikes turned out to be a positive experience for Canela. “I saw it as such a beautiful blessing getting to be there for so many of those first monumental moments with my daughter because I do know that there will be times my work will take me somewhere and I won’t be here,” he points out. “Jovie is always smiling. I joke around with my wife that I hope she doesn’t grow any teeth because she has the cutest little smile without them. But now she has her two front teeth coming in hot, so she’s teething and trying to get her hands on anything that she can bite. Still, she’s a very happy, smiley baby.”

Janaina’s agency was anxious to get Jovie into modeling. “There was a day that my wife was working, and I had to take Jovie to a casting call,” Canela shares. “It was really funny because every baby was there with their mom, and I was the only dad. I had her strapped to my chest and I was so lost, I had no idea what was going on. I was surprised how different these castings are from typical auditions. I put her down on a mat in front of a camera and she had this smile from ear to ear. Then they asked, ‘How good is your baby’s balance?’ and just as I said, ‘Oh, fantastic,’ she just dropped over and it was just so funny. Clearly, her balance was not as good as her father was claiming. Later, my wife asked, ‘How did it go?’ I was like, ‘She definitely didn’t book it,’ and then it turned out she did!”

Despite how busy he has been post-Genoa City, Canela reports that he wouldn’t rule out a return to Y&R if the stars aligned to make it happen. “That’s family and it’d be awesome to work with them again,” he smiles. “I have nothing but great memories and they’re a very special group of people over there. If the schedule would allow it, it would be great to reconnect with everyone again.”