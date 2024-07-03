Catch DAYS/OLTL Alum Farah Fath's New Docuseries

Farah Fath (ex-Mimi Lockhart, Days of Our Lives; ex-Gigi Morasco Balsam/ex-Stacy Morasco, One Life To Live) has a new project she’s promoting — a docuseries, Galfond, featuring her husband, Phil Galfond.

Upping the Ante

Galfond, a professional poker player who has won three World Series of Poker bracelets and is also a poker coach, will chronicle the highs and lows of his career over the course of the four episodes.

In a release, Fath, who serves as executive producer along with her husband, explained how they developed the concept of the new series. “As I watched season 1 of Netflix’s Full Swing, I was struck by how comparable the golf and poker worlds are,” she noted. “I found it particularly interesting the way Rory McIlroy’s peers spoke about him — it reminded me of the way players speak to me about Phil at nearly every live tournament table I sit down at. It was such a relatable viewing experience for me personally, that the wheels started turning in my mind thinking we could tell a compelling story in a docuseries style as well. Phil has had many successes in his career and is idolized by many, but there are always going to be darker moments that happen behind closed doors, and I felt like we are at a point in our lives where we can reflect and share some things the public hasn’t heard.”

Fath first joined the daytime community as a teenager in 1999, when she joined the Salem ranks as Mimi. She left the soap in 2007, then moved to the East Coast later that year and joined OLTL as Gigi, a role she played until the soap’s last episode in 2012. In 2011, she also played Gigi’s sister, Stacy, who underwent surgery to look like Gigi. She later made a DAYS comeback and reprised the role of Mimi short-term in 2018.

In 2015, the actress made the transition to professional poker player. She has amassed cash game earnings in the seven figures and is a fixture on Las Vegas’s tournament scene.

Fath and Galfond married on May 15, 2015. The duo currently resides in Las Vegas with their son, Spencer, who was born on December 31, 2018.

The first episode of Galfond is available here; the remaining three episodes will drop over the next three Fridays. “Been working on this series for almost a year,” Fath posted on X (formerly Twitter). “I hope you enjoy! If not, feel free to hit the dislike button.”