What happens when smart character turn dumb? Check out what Digest columnist Carolyn Hinsey has to say about what’s happening across the daytime dial.

Manipulation is an important part of soaps, but not when it dumbs down major characters.

Like Y&R’s Victoria Newman, who is supposed to be this wunderkind CEO of Newman Enterprises, amassing power at every turn, yet she married murderous stalker J.T., embezzling gambler Billy, lying forger Ashland and is now canoodling with slick backstabber Nate.

Nate: “What you and I have can’t be denied.”

Victoria: “It’s not even remotely possible.”

It’s tough to watch a couple with zero rooting value but a voice of reason helps.

Nick: “He’s playing you.”

Victoria harrumphed that Nate was just hardworking and Nick should take a page from his “ambitious” playbook.

Nick: “I’m not the one using the corporate jet to fly off to Los Angeles for trysts with employees.”

Victoria: “That was a legitimate business trip!”

Nick: “What business was it Elena caught you and Nate doing?”

Monkey business! Victoria needs an epic comedown but it won’t come from Daddy Dearest, who disapproves of all his kids’ paramours.

Victor (to Nick): “I find it ironic that you would question your sister’s relationship when you lash out at anyone who looks askance at Sally Spectra. Both dalliances will end soon.”

As will Summer’s with her clueless hubby.

Summer (to Kyle): “It’s never been my intention to shut you out.”

Said the girl shutting him out. Good luck talking your way out of knowing your mom, Phyllis, was alive while his mom, Diane, sat in jail for her murder. Maybe Nate can offer Summer advice on how to maneuver the people she “loves”.

B&B’s Taylor doesn’t need advice, having broken her fakakta pact with Brooke that they were going to be besties braiding each other’s hair after a 30-year rivalry.

Brooke: “Taylor and I want to put our friendship first. I trust Taylor completely.”

Cut to Taylor trying to convince Deacon to pursue Brooke to keep her away from Ridge.

Deacon: “You really think Brooke could take me back?”

Taylor: “Brooke wants to be with someone she shares a history with.”

Like half of L.A.? Or just the guys she married? (Eric, Thorne, Grant, Whip, Nick, Bill and Ridge — eight times.)

Deacon sussed out Taylor’s motives immediately — thank you, B&B, for making him smart.

Deacon: “You’re using me to distract Brooke so you can get to Ridge.”

Taylor: “Ridge is the father of my children. This is about you living your best life.”

And Taylor living her best Ridge.

Taylor: “Do I wish things had been different for Ridge and me? Yes. That doesn’t mean I’m trying to manipulate the situation for my benefit. Brooke was the great love of your life!”

Deacon: “We had some incredible times.”

Gauzy flashbacks ensued, conveniently leaving out that Brooke was Deacon’s mother-in-law at the time of their torrid affair that conceived Hope. Details….

Over on DAYS, a bunch of newbies were competing for Worst Person, so there was no danger of anybody important being dumbed down.

Talia: “Chanel’s bakery is shut down and you scared the hell out of Paulina. This is the perfect time to get out before we get caught.”

Colin: “How do you think I felt when a murderer’s mother flew to London and had everything covered up? I have to do this to honor my parents’ memory.”

Huh? Colin wanted revenge but his sister Sloan was fine with some off-screen murder while ace police officer Jada couldn’t smell that her own sister Talia drugged Chanel’s biscuits and … I’m out.

Give me an OG story with A-list characters every time.

Anna: “How are you feeling today?”

Nicole: “Panic-stricken. This stupid, drugged, one-night stand with Eric really messed up my life. What’s making me panic more is I’m likely to miscarry.”

Anna: “You have Holly!”

Nicole: “Holly was conceived through IVF. Chloe Lane was my surrogate. I thought everyone in Salem knew.”

Does Anna not read Soap Opera Digest? I’m okay with the old trope of Nicole having to pick up her prenatal vitamins at the hospital because there are no drugstores on soap operas. Besides, that way she could bump into Sloan and drop the vitamins so Sloan could find out Nicole is pregnant.

Nicole: “That stupid cow better keep her mouth shut.”

Smarties playing each other is another fun OG story. Stefan and Gabi got engaged so EJ decided to steal their thunder.

EJ: “Nicole Walker, will you marry me?”

GH’s Portia is heading for a fall if she thinks she can stop her daughter’s red-hot romance.

Portia: “Am I supposed to let Trina fend for herself against Spencer Cassadine?”

Taggert: “She’s not your little girl anymore. Let her live her life and you live yours.”

Straight talk, much like we always get from Sonny. I love his face the second Gladys tries to play him.

Gladys: “I have a knack for finances, which is why I’m letting you in on an opportunity.”

Sonny: “It’s a no from me.”

Ditto when Joss tried to coax Sonny into firing her new boyfriend and he was, like, hold up.

Sonny: “You knew he was on my payroll when you met him. What’s changed?”

Joss: “I fell for Dex.”

Sonny: “You are your mother’s daughter, direct and honest.”

She’s actually much better in that department than Carly (which is not hard).

Dex: “I don’t need you constantly rescuing me.”

Joss: “Are you sure? Because so far my track record is awesome.”

The truth hurts — but it’s better than being manipulated!

Hey. It’s only my opinion.