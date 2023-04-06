What happens when smart characters act anything but? Check out what Digest columnist Carolyn Hinsey has to say about what’s happening across the daytime dial.

When smart characters act dumb there are only two explanations: Spotty writing or a coming plot twist. We all prefer the latter.

So thank you, B&B, for finally explaining why badass Bill Spencer had been behaving like the star of Invasion of the Body Snatchers, speaking in an eerie monotone and repeating ad nauseam that he loved Sheila.

Liam: “The creep factor is off the charts.”

Bill’s sons were on it, demanding Bill make sense of bailing Sheila out of jail and suddenly caring for her. Deacon smelled something fishy, too.

Deacon: “How much are you in love with him and how much are you using him?”

Take a guess. Sheila’s insistence that she and Bill were in a real relationship fell flat when she kept jumping into bed with Deacon, so she finally acknowledged all was not as it seemed with her new roommate.

Cut to MIA Ridge in an FBI van.

Ridge: “How you holding up, partner?”

Bill: “I am so ready to put Sheila Carter behind bars for life.”

Ridge: “This could get real interesting real fast.”

Now you’re talking! Turns out Bill was as dumb as a fox. We can now sit back and watch his machinations with former enemy — and now-partner — Ridge Forrester.

Liam is firing on all cylinders, also calling out his wife for putting her clothing line above their marriage.

Liam: “Is there anything Thomas could do that would make him a deal-breaker? I’m scared that the answer is no. That Thomas could literally throw an intern out the Forrester window and you and Steffy would shrug and say, ‘Well, he’s a very talented designer.’ Please do not give him that opening in your life.”

Too late. Hope is back working with her deranged stalker because either Forrester is the only place Hope can get a job or Thomas is the only designer in L.A. Or is she dumb?

DAYS’s EJ sidestepped the dim bulb award by quickly figuring out Stefan was drugging him and surreptitiously drugging him back. Stefan got wind of that and switched their drinks, causing EJ to lose it in front of honcho Wei Shin.

Cue the brotherly bitchfest.

EJ: “Every word you said about forgiveness and working together was a lie.”

Stefan: “Damn right.”

That tender meeting took place under the watchful eye of Stefano’s portrait.

Stefan: “I wonder what our father would say if he knew you fell in with a creep like Wei Shin against your own brother.”

EJ: “If you ever met Father you wouldn’t ask that question.”

Fair point. EJ is secretly plotting to keep Li married to Gabi so she can’t get the DiMera family fortune, and Stefan is secretly plotting to oust EJ and run DiMera with “the woman of his dreams”.

Stefan: “You resent Gabi because she made it on her own. We’re determined to run father’s company. The only obstacle is you.”

Brainwashing aside, there have been some fun plot twists (Nicole!) in this DiMera Hustle with both brothers saying they’re not going to jeopardize the company and neither meaning it.

Stefan: “You drugged me. I drugged you. We’re even.”

Sibling rivalry is also getting a workout on Y&R. It makes sense that Lily and Devon both want control of their late father’s company but Victor’s pathological need to bring his lemon son Adam into the family biz is growing tiresome. It hasn’t helped his relationship with his other kids, either.

Victoria: “I’m not going to pass on this phenomenal opportunity so that Dad can use McCall to lure Adam back into the family like some emotional hostage. It’s bad business and miserable parenting.”

Nick: “Let’s schedule this fight for another time.”

How can Nick be so sharp with family and business and so stupid in his personal life? Leave whiny Sally to her stalky baby daddy and move on.

GH’s Dante has moved up to one of soaps’ few smart police officers. He figured out Sasha’s lie to Heather about being her lawyer, has a suspicious eye on Ava, and challenged Cody.

Dante: “You lied to Mac. You used Britt. Maybe Sam was right about you.”

The tale of Cody being Mac’s secret son makes little sense, but Dante confronting his “old friend” elevated it — and him.

Dante: “Fess up. Mac deserves the truth.”

Mac is having a moment, also getting the honor of shooting serial killer Ryan. But actions have consequences, so good for GH for addressing Kevin’s mixed feelings about Mac killing his psycho twin brother.

Mac: “To see your grief, there has to be a part of you that blames me.”

Kevin: “I’ve been avoiding you and Felicia because I see the relief on your faces. I feel it, too. Ryan was my brother … My best friend? That’s you.”

Aw. Liz did some pretty senseless things helping Nikolas hold Esme hostage but she redeemed herself by confessing all to the cops. Telling all to her nemesis Carly? That was a surprise.

Liz: “I can only imagine what you must be thinking right now.”

Carly: “I’m thinking I would have done the same thing.”

That’s right. Let Carly be Carly! She’s rude and abrasive and sticks her nose in people’s business and makes bad choices and will fight to the death for the people she loves. Putting Carly in an apron and having her bake brownies doesn’t soften her. It makes her not her.

Give me Ava, who knows she’s doing the wrong thing and does it anyway, but tries to steer her friends away from the same path.

Ava (to Nina): “Nothing good comes from eavesdropping. You should know that.”

How ironic that Nina is getting advice from a woman who just killed her husband … oh, wait! Now that was a plot twist.

Hey. It’s only my opinion.