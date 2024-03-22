Power Of Attorney: Diane (Carolyn Hennesy, l.) inspired Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) to fight for her law license on GH.

Triangles are making a comeback, but they’re not all your standard threesomes.

Example: GH’s Josslyn, Dex and The Law. When Nina let it slip that Dex was going to kill Cyrus (on Sonny’s orders), Joss was so shocked she dumped him. This, despite growing up with Sonny as her stepdad and Jason as her mother’s best friend in a violent world where each of them has been shot multiple times and they all keep Diane on 24-hour retainer to handle their arrests. Heck, Joss was born prematurely because Carly was kidnaped by mobster Claudia Zacchara!

Carly: “Dex was in an impossible situation.”

Josslyn: “He could have gone to the police.”

Carly: “Oh, come on.”

Even Joss’s mom was like, you can’t be serious. Dex tried to make things right by confessing his crimes to Anna who had basically the same reaction: It’s your word against Sonny’s and he will have you killed. It’s nice that Josslyn has such newfound respect for The Law that she dumped her mobby boyfriend but she did not come by it naturally.

Advantage: The Law (for now).

The Law is also about to enter a delicious three-way with Diane and Alexis, who’s been convinced to regain her license and fight her BF in court again.

Alexis: “I miss mopping the floor with you.”

Diane: “I don’t think that word means what you think it means.”

If you’re looking for a more traditional love triangle, Sonny, Nina and her best friend, Ava, are it. Sonny slammed the door on his short-lived marriage to Nina after learning she turned his ex, Carly, in to the SEC, and later asked Ava to move in for her “protection.” They have been growing, ahem, closer. I especially enjoyed Ava lying that she’s not falling for Sonny to Nina in the chapel in front of a giant cross.

Nina: “Help me with Sonny. He’s going to move on with someone else.”

Ava (flashing back to almost kissing him): “Well, we can’t let that happen.”

Nina: “I am being pushed aside when my husband needs me the most. Get him to see he still needs me!”

Ava: Side-eye.

Sonny won’t even let Ava say Nina’s name, so how is she supposed to kumbaya them back together (if she even wants to)? I don’t like Nina’s latest incarnation as a desperate loser but I trust they’re going somewhere with this — like back to Valentin.

Carly, Jason and Drew might have been something but she dumped Drew faster than you could say “Guess who’s alive?”

Drew: “Nothing can shake Carly’s faith in Jason, and that’s why we broke up. There’s no future there.”

Since when is your girlfriend’s faith in your brother a reason to dump her?

Willow: “You’ve been incredible, generous, forgiving. You went to prison for her!”

We get it. Drew is a knight in shining armor and all of us who aren’t fans of Jason’s retconned twin are wrong.

Over on DAYS, the third prong in two different triangles is a dead person.

Konstantin: “I cherish our friendship. I cherish you.”

Maggie: “Being close to someone other than my late husband, I feel like I’m betraying Victor.”

Konstantin: “Would Victor not want you to be happy?”

Not with a shyster like this Kon man, but the sentiment is right. As I recall, Maggie had similar misgivings when she moved on from Mickey with Victor.

Abe also admitted to Roman that he feels “disloyal” to Lexie having moved on with Paulina. Living in the present is more important, counseled Roman. Especially when the ghost of your late wife appears to you in a white chiffon dress to give you your memory back, eh Abe?

My least favorite couple is Eric and Sloan, and her envy of the baby she stole from its real mother is why.

Eric: “Jude and I have an amazing connection.”

Marlena: “How is Sloan?”

Eric: “Sometimes I think she gets jealous of Jude.”

Sometimes? It’s twisted enough to be in a triangle with a baby, but this tale dumbs Eric down while causing Jude’s real mother, Nicole, to suffer — and Sloan doesn’t even want the baby! What’s the point? (A little triangle humor there…)

If you’re looking for messy, I’d say it’s when the guy you slept with a few nights ago shoots the guy you slept with last night.

Stefan (to Harris): “Do you know what she was doing when she was so guilt-ridden about lying to your face?”

Ava: “Don’t.”

Stefan: “What’s wrong with two people doing the whirlybird?”

Is that what the kids are calling it now? Detective Harris Michaels stood there stone-faced while his mobby girlfriend tried to explain.

Ava: “I was only pretending to be in a relationship with Stefan to protect you. One night we drank too much…”

Harris: “I don’t care.”

Where’s the fun in that? I’m sure Ava appreciates knowing that bullet wounds make Harris amorous, but Harris covering for Ava’s role in Clyde’s escape makes him kind of a sucker. Ava bedded the guy who shot him and he was like “No big.”

Y&R is rich with triangles but not all of them are revving at full cylinder. Danny/Christine/Phyllis were mishandled when they made Phyllis a desperate fool instead of the strong rival she should have been. Daniel/Lily/Heather was over before it started when Lily came home, found Daniel with his ex, Heather, and their daughter enjoying a family breakfast, and got dumped in the same episode. Worse, Daniel let on that Devon was aware he’d rekindled with Heather.

Lily: “My brother knew?!”

I’m all for Lily torturing Heather going forward, but Y&R should have dragged that reveal out for a lot longer than a few scenes. It’s a soap.

On the other hand, Tucker/Audra/Ashley is 100% dystopian weirdness. We see Ashley struggling with what looks like a split personality but her family and her ex are oblivious so her behavior makes no sense.

Audra: “Ashley pops into your room whenever she pleases. Tell her you never want to see her again.”

Tucker: “Is this how it’s going to be? Every conversation devolves into a conversation about Ashley. I want to be with you, only you.”

Except that every time the nutty Newman reaches out, he takes the bait.

Tucker: “What’s going on inside your head? You’re not you. The Ashley I know is subtle, understated. But the way you’ve been lately declaring your love is reckless and aggressive, dark.”

Ashley: “Maybe I need to be more like you. I’m willing to change to make you happy.”

Tucker: “Something is off here.”

Ya think? If Ashley does turn out to be suffering from a split personality I’ll have to amend this column and call it a quadrangle.

There are threesomes all over B&B, starting with Steffy/Finn/Liam. The misguided Finn, who only decided he cared about his birth mother after his wife killed her, is handing Steffy to her ex-husband on a Sheila… er, silver platter.

Liam: “Steffy is a fascinating woman. She walks into a room and takes command of it. Expertly. Beautifully.”

Carter: “She’s very commanding. She’s also very married.”

Not as married as she was a few weeks ago. It’s funny how Liam doesn’t want Steffy with Finn or Hope with Thomas, yet he has been married to both women multiple times and divorced (or annulled) them each time.

Liam (re: Hope): “Thank God that ring is not on her finger. Hope can’t marry Thomas.”

Steffy’s got her nose in that romance, too.

Steffy (to Thomas): “Hope turned you down again? She’s bad news.”

Can you have a triangle with your brother? Considering that Steffy and Thomas are stepsiblings with Hope, I’m going to say yes.

Hey. It’s only my opinion.