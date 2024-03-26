Carol Burnett Dishes About Her ALL MY CHILDREN Fanship

Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, AMC) and Mark Consuelos (Mateo) welcomed Carol Burnett (ex-Verla) to their talk show.

During her appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, Carol Burnett discussed how she became an ALL MY CHILDREN mega-fan, which led to her guest run on the show as Verla Grubbs.

Host Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, AMC) noted to Burnett that “we go back a long time” and she and her husband/co-host, Mark Consuelos, ex-Mateo, had worked with Burnett on AMC when she appeared as Verla, who Ripa described as “extraordinary in every way.” The legendary comedienne then explained that she’d been introduced to AMC when her kids were young. “They would watch, you know, at noon. I said, ‘What are you guys doing?’ I sat down and I started to watch and I got hooked!”

Burnett as Verla on AMC in 1984 with special guest star Elizabeth Taylor.

Burnett took her AMC-watching duties so seriously, she shared, that one year, when her husband and kids planned a trip to Europe, “before they had VCRs or TiVo or anything,” she balked at missing out on the action in Pine Valley. “I said, ‘How am I going to last if I don’t know what’s going on in Pine Valley?” She came up with a creative solution to the problem: “I had a friend of mine send me a telegram to every hotel on Friday, to the concierge, to bring me up to date on what was going on.” After successfully receiving these dispatches from home at her hotels in London and Rome, Burnett arrived in Lake Como and retired for the night after dinner with friends. “We went to bed, there was a knock at the door around 2 o’clock in the morning,” Burnett recalled. “We opened the door and it was the manager of the hotel and he was shaking. He had this telegram. I wrote down what the telegram said: ‘Erica is still in a coma. Mark slipped again and ran away from rehab. Mona has to have exploratory surgery — doesn’t look good. Chuck has learned that Donna, who’s carrying his baby, waswas once a hooker. Hope you’re having a great trip.”

Watch the full clip below.