Camila Banus Ends DAYS Run As Gabi

Camila Banus has opted to leave the role of DAYS’s Gabi Hernandez and filmed her last episode on Friday, April 28. In an interview with The Wrap, Banus said, “There’s definitely been a lot of changes at DAYS the last couple of years, one being moving to Peacock. Although it’s been wonderful and we’ve had a super great reception, for me, I felt like that was kind of like the initial start for changes happening in general. And I kind of just saw that as a sign for me to start the next chapter in my life.” She also indicated that she was willing to stay but couldn’t come to terms with the soap she’s called home since 2010. “I was, honestly, open to renegotiating a certain type of shooting schedule where I would have a little bit more time off. But they didn’t go for it. And certain other factors that were involved that they didn’t go for,” she added. For the full story, click here.