Cameron Mathison Joins GH

Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, ALL MY CHILDREN) is joining GH in a mystery role, Deadline.com reports. The show isn’t releasing information on his first airdate quite yet, but Mathison’s current gig — as co-host of Hallmark’s HOME AND FAMILY — will be ending soon, as the talk show is set to air its final episode in August. “I am absolutely thrilled to be part of the GENERAL HOSPITAL family! Incredibly grateful to [Executive Producer] Frank Valentini and the writers at GH for including me in such an iconic show. I feel like a kid at Christmas, as I’ll also be continuing making Hallmark movies and be part of that family as well. So so excited… thank you!” shared Mathison, who was an AMC cast member from 1998-2002 and 2003-11 and is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment. For more, click here.