Cady McClain Directs Never The Sinner

Cady McClain (Jennifer, DAYS; ex-Dixie, ALL MY CHILDREN; ex-Rosanna, AS THE WORLD TURNS), the artistic director of Axial Theater, is directing a new production of Never The Sinner by John Logan, which will be performed at Bethany Arts Community in Ossining, NY from November 10-13 and 17-20; showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. The production stars Patrick McGuinness, Albi Gom and Tom Ryan and Michael M. Alva. At every performance, there will be a post-show discussion of the topics of the play led by McClain. Tickets are $10 for students and $25 for general seating and can be purchased here www.axialtheatre.org.