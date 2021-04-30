6:45 a.m.: I wake up to my alarm because I have an early morning call time and have to be on the set for blocking at 7:30. I only live a few minutes from work. I don’t hit the snooze alarm and get right out of bed. I don’t drink coffee and I’m not hungry in the morning, so no breakfast.

6:50 a.m.: My showers are short. I’m in and out, brush my teeth and get dressed. I don’t spend too much time on what I’m going to wear, I just put on something comfortable when it’s this early, and I wear one particular jacket as my work jacket because it’s always freezing cold on the sets in the morning. I always keep everything I need in my backpack that’s ready to go.

7:15 a.m.: I’m out of the house and it’s only a short drive to work.

7:20 a.m.: I’m already parking. Luckily, we now have our own assigned spots, which makes it really easy.

7:25 a.m.: Since no one else, even wardrobe, is allowed inside your dressing room because of Covid, I find what I’m wearing for today hanging in a plastic bag on the outside of my door. My dressing room is 41E, which is Kristoff’s [St. John, ex-Neil] old room and it’s right on the morning stage.

7:30 a.m.: Today, I’m on the Society set with Christel [Khalil, Lily], which usually means we’re sitting down for our scene, so it’s pretty simple blocking.

7:50 a.m.: We’re done with blocking, so Christel heads to hair and makeup while I wait in my dressing room, looking over my scenes. A while ago, I stopped going to hair and makeup and no one seemed to notice, so when I get to set, I’m given these blot pads to use if my face is shiny or oily.

8:15 a.m.: Christel texts me that she’s done and since we can’t hang out in dressing rooms anymore, we meet on the balcony that overlooks the front parking lot.

8:20 a.m.: When I’m working with Christel, we don’t need to spend much time on running lines because she’s already prepared and has a grasp on what to do in the scenes. She knows that about me, too, so it’s pretty effortless when we get together to run stuff.

8:40 a.m.: We’ve finished going over our lines but half the time we spent catching up and just talking.

8:45 a.m.: I’m back in my dressing room and change into my wardrobe. I don’t need to be on the set for another 45 minutes, so I play some old video games. I also have workout equipment here, so if I’m in a scene where my shirt comes off, I’ll put in a little workout, but today isn’t a shirtless day.

9:30 a.m.: I report to the Society set and this should go quickly.

11:30 a.m.: We’re done, so I change back into my street clothes. I have scenes coming up later in the week with Mishael [Morgan, Amanda] and Sean [Dominic, Nate], and since they’re here, we all work on our lines on the balcony.

12:30 p.m.: I head out and I need to pick up some essentials at the grocery store.

1:15 p.m.: I’m home and I’m hungry. Today I finish up the tofu stir fry that Bryt [Sarpy, Elena, his girlfriend] made for dinner last night.

1:45 p.m.: I hop on the phone to check in with Daniel Goddard [ex-Cane] for updates on our projects. We’re developing an app and we also have a few writing projects. I’m usually on with him for a while.

3:00 p.m.: I hang up with Daniel, so it’s time to work out. I found some inexpensive workout equipment that’s been incredible to use at home.

4:00 p.m.: Finished my workout and catch up on some of my sports shows.

5:45 p.m.: Bryt comes home and we walk [our dog] Charli. We discuss what to make for dinner and run lines.

6:30 p.m.: We have decided on tacos for dinner. I’m the sous chef and Bryt puts together this awesome mix of lettuce, tomato, vegan mayonnaise, cheese, avocado and vegan meat.

7:00 p.m.: We sit down to eat in front of the TV because there’s always some shows that we’re behind on and this is when we catch up.

10:30 p.m.: I love staying up late, like until 1:30 or 2 in the morning, but I have an early call time again tomorrow, so we head to bed. I’m usually asleep by 11:00.