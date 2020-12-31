Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) Looks Back On 2020

Going into 2020, I thought, this is going to be a memorable year.
Three words I would use to describe 2020 are unpredictable, intense and lesson-filled.
My biggest accomplishment of 2020 was accomplishing my goals and staying productive amidst the chaos.
My high point of 2020 was being a first-time home owner.
My low point of 2020 was feeling emotionally drained and exhausted.
My favorite picture that I posted on Instagram this year is from a shoot I just did with Lesley Bohm, one of my first shoots with my new haircut. I feel empowered by it.
The person who made me laugh the most in 2020 was Bryton James [Devon, her real-life beau].
The shows I enjoyed the most in 2020 were SUCCESSION and OZARK.
I’m most grateful for the fact that in 2020, I still saw progress and successes, even though most of the year was spent at home.
Even though 2020 had its challenges, for me it has been a pivotal year in my growth.
In 2020, I learned about myself that I can do anything. Cutting off my hair was a big symbolic gesture of that.
If I had to do 2020 all over again, I would not change a thing.
My plan to ring in 2021 includes being home and safe, counting my blessings.
My biggest wish for 2021 is that the seeds I planted in 2020 start to grow and bloom.
The resolution I hope to keep is fear less, love more.
My goal for 2021 is to soar.