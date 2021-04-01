Bryan R. Dattilo Marks 28 Years At DAYS

Bryan R. Dattilo posted on Instagram to mark a milestone at DAYS. “28 years ago today I started the best job ever. Thanks Days. I love you. alisweeney ❤️❤️❤️,” he posted, giving kudos to Sweeney, who has played Sami to his Lucas for his entire run. In an upcoming interview with Digest, Dattilo talked about his alter ego, noting, “I feel like Lucas is the voice of the audience so I feel like when I say something, I’m actually bringing up a point of view that a lot of people want to know about. I do ask a lot of questions, but Lucas is kind of the relay between the audience and the show. It’s very rewarding to travel as Lucas. In L.A., they don’t care who you are. But if I travel outside of California, I’m huge! People love Lucas! And I think it’s because he represents what they feel.”