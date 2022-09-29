Briana Lane Pops Back In To GH

Briana Lane, who subbed for Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn during Setton’s maternity leave in 2020, will reprise the role for one episode next week. “It was a wild 48 hours,” the actress tells Digest of getting the call on a Monday and reporting to the GH set that Wednesday. She prepared by watching recent episodes of Setton “to gauge how Brook Lynn has evolved” as well as old episodes of her own take on the character “to help myself remember how I played her. Since it had been two years, I forgot what mannerisms I had and how I spoke, so that was really helpful.” Once on set, she says, “It felt like nothing had changed. There were some new faces I got to meet, but all in all, it just felt like coming back to a family.” Josh Swickard (Chase), she declares, “is not only one of the kindest, funniest guys, he’s a great team player. Josh as a scene partner always makes you feel like he has your back and because I had some nerves initially [about] coming in so quickly, that just took away so much stress. [Executive Producer] Frank Valentini was also on set and he just has a way of making everyone feel like they belong there.” Lane is happy she said yes to the quick comeback. “From getting to play a such a creatively fulfilling role from a legacy family to being nominated for an Emmy [as Outstanding Guest Performer] to being asked back with such welcoming arms, my experience with GH the past two years has been such a positive, once in a lifetime, bucket list experience.” For more with the actress, check out the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale Friday.