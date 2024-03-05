Brian Gaskill Confirms YOUNG AND RESTLESS Exit As Seth

Brian Gaskill, who made his Y&R debut in January as Seth, Nikki’s fellow AA member, confirmed in an Instagram post that his final episode aired on March 5.

In his message, Gaskill wrote, “Between social media and the Internet in general, news travels ridiculously fast these days …so… yeah, that happened…(and if you haven’t seen yet, please watch… I hear Los Angeles might be preempted… so check out Paramount+ or look for Times).” He added, “I had a great time on Young and the Restless with the producers, directors, publicity department, and other actors. And it was incredible to see so much support from all of my friends on social media, who have been following along over the years… So grateful for all of you. Now let’s see what comes next…”

When he first joined the show, Gaskill — already well-known to soap fans from his runs as ALL MY CHILDREN’s Bobby, PORT CHARLES’s Rafe, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL’s Oscar, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s B.J. and GUIDING LIGHT’s Dylan — told Digest that landing the gig “was pretty affirming because I haven’t done this in a while,” and described working on the show as “an incredible experience.”