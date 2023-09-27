Bradley Cole and Friends Concert

On Saturday, October 7, The Locher Room is bringing you the Bradley Cole & Friends concert to your preferred device as part of the 19th Annual Daytime Stars and Strikes weekend. Host Alan Locher will provide behind-the-scenes access at Smash Studios in New York, where he will chat with the performers, other surprise guests and fans attending the show in person. Joining GUIDING LIGHT’s Cole (ex-Richard/ex-Jeffrey) are former co-stars Robert Newman (ex-Josh et al), Ron Raines (ex-Alan), Kim Zimmer (ex-Reva et al) and French singer/actress Elsa Esnoult. Tickets for the event cost $35 and can be purchased here. Once a ticket is purchased, you will receive an email with special instructions on how each ticketholder can view the event. All profits benefit The Jerry verDorn Scholarship Fund for autistic children.