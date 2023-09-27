On Saturday, October 7, The Locher Room is bringing you the Bradley Cole & Friends concert to your preferred device as part of the 19th Annual Daytime Stars and Strikes weekend. Host Alan Locher will provide behind-the-scenes access at Smash Studios in New York, where he will chat with the performers, other surprise guests and fans attending the show in person. Joining GUIDING LIGHT’s Cole (ex-Richard/ex-Jeffrey) are former co-stars Robert Newman (ex-Josh et al), Ron Raines (ex-Alan), Kim Zimmer (ex-Reva et al) and French singer/actress Elsa Esnoult. Tickets for the event cost $35 and can be purchased here. Once a ticket is purchased, you will receive an email with special instructions on how each ticketholder can view the event. All profits benefit The Jerry verDorn Scholarship Fund for autistic children.
Bradley Cole and Friends Concert
