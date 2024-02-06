BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL's Heather Tom Mourns Mother's Passing

Heather Tom with her mother, Marie, in 2010.

Marie Tom, mother of Heather Tom (Katie, B&B), David Tom (ex-Billy, Y&R; ex-David, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) and Nicholle Tom (THE NANNY), passed away on February 4.

Heather announced the sad news in an Instagram post, writing, “At 12:20 am Sunday morning, my brother, David, my sister, Nicholle, and her all but adopted son, Michael, held my beautiful mother’s hand, kissed her face and whispered I love you as she passed from this world to the next.” She described her mother as “my biggest champion and my most important influence”, writing, “My mother showed us that hardship wasn’t something to fear- it was just another adventure. Dream big, take risks. Our biggest adventure was when she packed us all up and moved to LA. For our sake, she became a single mother. For our sake, she risked her security, however unhappy it was, and her risk was our reward. Whatever talent we have is hers. Whatever drive we have is hers. I will miss her everyday, but when I look into my son’s eyes I’ll see her looking back at me, because his eyes are hers. I am so grateful to have had my hand on her heart when she took her last breath, and I will feel her hand on my heart until I take mine. I love you, mama. Enjoy your peace. You deserve it.”

The actress’s friends in the soap community were among the first to offer their condolences. Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) posted,”I have so many clear memories of your mom standing beside you at the Emmys, on the set and at parties! You were such a team. Both happy and proud to be with one another! I’m so sorry for your loss! She will always be right by your side! Sending love.” Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B) wrote, “Reading with streaming tears. Your mother was a champion… of you and her children… but really… all of us. Oh the angels are singing…. Cause she is a show!!!! A big one!!” Katherine Kelly Lang’s (Brooke, B&B) message read, “I am so sorry to hear this . I know how much you loved your mom. Sending you lots of love and big hugs.” “What a beautiful soul,” posted Laura Wright (Carly, GH). “Sending you love.” “Your beautiful mother,” posted Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R). “Thinking of you and your family.” “What a beautiful woman and tribute,” Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) said. “Sending you so much love.”