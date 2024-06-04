Bold And Beautiful Alum Pierson Fodé Books New Film

Pierson Fodé, who played the role of Thomas Forrester on Bold and Beautiful from 2015-18, has landed a plum role in a new movie role, Deadline reports. In the upcoming flick, which is based on the life story of Whitney Wolfe Herd (the founder of the dating app Bumble), Fodé will play one of Herd’s love interests.

The actor, who netted two consecutive Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Younger Actor for his work on B&B, left the show of his own accord. At the time, he told Digest, “As far as my time goes in L.A., this has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve made. I’ve invested two-and-a-half years of my life into this. You really do create this relationship on set with people, and you get used to seeing them every day. I’m also getting a steady paycheck, and I’m getting some notoriety out of it and some different things, but the decision that went into it was hard because you want to have your cake and eat it, too. You want to be there and I still want to go off and shoot a Marvel movie. I want to still be shooting on B&B and I want to do a Netflix series, and at the end of the day, you can’t do it all. And that was the choice that I had to make.”

His risk paid off, and Fodé has kept busy professionally since his soap exit. On prime-time, he’s appeared on Dynasty, Supergirl and Animal Kingdom, among other series. He’s racked up film credits, as well, most notably 2022′s The Man From Toronto, in which he starred alongside Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson and was the most-watched movie on Netflix the week it was released.

The Bumble-inspired project isn’t the only movie the actor has coming down the pike: Recently on Instagram, he shared a photo of himself in character (and on horseback) for another flick, writing, “Filming the @floridawildmovie and John Wayne asked if I would take over the reigns as your resident Hollywood cowboy … I finally get to say it’s one of the few roles I was born to play since my whole life has been research for this. Farm boy with a dream.”