My first thought when I woke up today was … can I squeeze 5 more minutes or sleep in?

I got out of bed and made a beeline for … the coffeemaker.

If I wasn’t working, I would likely … still be sleeping.

But since I am working, the next thing I do is … proceed to make the coffee.

My outfit for the day consists of … sweats or workout clothes for after work.

Before I leave the house, I … make sure to kiss my wife and pet my dogs.

In the car, I … usually drive in silence if it’s really early.

When I get to the studio, the first thing I do is … get a nice, relaxing nasal swab.

I’m hoping I see … Dan Feuerriegel [EJ] because he’s one of my favorites.

If I had to rate my level of preparedness for today’s taping, it’s a … 10 out of 10.

My character’s wardrobe today consists of … black jeans, and a one quarter zip collared T-shirt.

When it’s lunchtime, I find that I’m craving … Chick-fil-A and I ended up eating something from Whole Foods.

The scenes I filmed today were … in the DiMera mansion.

The best thing I got to do at work was… play pretend with all my favorite people.

After I wrap filming, the first thing I do is … fight the urge to go home and take a nap and go to the gym instead.

Then, you’ll likely find me … pumping some serious iron at Crunch!

If my day is done early enough, I will … take my dogs to the park.

My plans for the evening are to … take [my wife] Julana on a hot date at a restaurant in West Hollywood.

When I get home, I … more often than not pass out for 30 minutes.

For dinner, I … usually make something at home if I don’t go out.

My nightly routine includes … learning lines and maybe watching a show.

The last thing I do before bed is … brush my teeth and set a glass of water on my nightstand.

I turned out the lights at … 11:15 p.m.

And I set my alarm between … 4:45 and 5:45 a.m.