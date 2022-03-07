Billy Baldwin Reveals DAYS Rejection

On Instagram, actor Billy Baldwin revealed that he was rejected by DAYS early in his career. “One time I was submitted to read for the soap opera ‘Days of our Lives.’ I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do a soap but was willing to take any and every audition and meeting early in my career so I could have more experience in the room, get over the butterflies and try to make an impression on anybody in the business… so I decided to go for it,” he shared. “Ironically… I was reading to play the love interest Ivy Jannings. Ivy Jannings was played by the wonderful and beautiful Holly Gagnier [ex-Jennifer, GH]. At the time Holly Gagnier was the real life fiancée of my brother Alec so we were friends and spent a good amount of time together palling around NYC. To make matters worse… it literally said on the breakdown of the audition for this part: Prototype: ‘Alec Baldwin type’ They were actually looking for an ‘Alec Baldwin type’ and it was to play the part of the love interest of my brother Alec’s real life fiancée… Holly Gagnier. To be kind… let’s just say I stunk up the room so bad that I didn’t even get a call back. In the days and weeks that followed that audition my agent, my brother and the lovely Holly Gagnier never mentioned a word to me about how I did. It just disappeared and was never mentioned again as if it never happened.” For the full story, click here.