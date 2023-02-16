Big Y&R Returns!

Y&R is bringing back a host of beloved characters to help celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary in March. The actors scheduled to return include Tricia Cast, who originated the role of Nina Webster in 1986 and was last seen on air in 2021; soap veteran Barbara Crampton (ex-Mindy, GUIDING LIGHT et al) will reprise Leanna Love, who hasn’t been seen in Genoa City since 2007; Michael Damian, whose Danny came home for a holiday visit in 2022, will be showing up again in March; Veronica Redd will reprise the role of Abbott housekeeper of yore Mamie; and Patty Weaver, last seen in 2013, will appear again as Danny’s sister, Gina.