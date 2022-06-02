Big Casting Announced For DAYS: BEYOND SALEM

A slew of casting has been announced for Chapter 2 of DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM, which will drop on the streaming service Peacock on July 11 and run through July 15. Eileen Davidson will reprise the role of Kristen DiMera, and her real-life husband, Vince Van Patten (ex-Christian, Y&R), will play a character named Phil Hellworth. GREY’S ANATOMY alum Loretta Devine will portray Angela. Christopher Sean, who just appeared in the recent season of Netflix’s YOU, will reprise the role of Paul Narita. The role of Stephanie Johnson, Steve and Kayla’s daughter, formerly played by Shelley Hennig, has been recast with soap newcomer Abigail Klein. Three other newcomers have also been hired: Colton Little has been tapped to play Shane and Kimberly’s son, Andrew Donovan; Tanner Stine will portray Stephanie’s brother, Joey Johnson; and Victoria Grace will play Wendy Shin, who is connected to Remington Hoffman’s Li. Casting already announced includes: Lucas Adams (Tripp), Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Camila Banus (Gabi), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Remington Hoffman (Li), Drake Hogestyn (John), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Stephen Nichols (Steve), Peter Reckell (Bo) and Robert Scott Wilson (Ben). DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM was recently nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Casting.