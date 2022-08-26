BEVERLY HILLS, 90210 Star Dies

Joe E. Tata, the actor best known for playing Peach Pit diner owner Nat Bussichio on BEVERLY HILLS, 90210 for its entire 1990-2000 run, has died. He was 86. His daughter, Kelly, previously shared that her father was officially diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2018. Tata reprised his role of Nat on the 2008 reboot, 90210, for several episodes. Kelly reported that her dad passed away peacefully on August 24, with her by his side. To read the touching tribute written by former co-star Ian Ziering (ex-Steve), click here.