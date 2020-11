Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B) announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her second child, a boy. The actress posted a video along with the announcement, “Once you pop, the fun don’t stop! Round 2 Lego! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻#23weeks,” which can be viewed here. The actress is mom to son, Rise Harlen, who was born on March 4, 2019.