B&B’s Tanner Novlan Welcomes A Son

B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and his wife, Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin, have welcomed a second child, son Jones. Novlan reported the news on Instagram, posting, “Jones Douglas Novlan. Our lil man couldn’t wait to join us! He came 6/6/22, 7 weeks early, 3lbs 9oz. He’s happy and healthy. Mom is doing great too. Thank you to Dr. Waldman, Dr. Valenton and the entire nicu nursing staff at Cedars Sinai for being so amazing,” Congratulations to the happy couple, who already have a daughter, Poppy, 2.