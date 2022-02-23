B&B’s Tanner Novlan Expecting Second Child

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) and wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin, B&B) announced they are expecting their second child, a boy. The couple shared the happy news with People. “So excited to finally be able to share the news!!! Thanks @people for the lovely article & @chloeenos for the cutest pictures … Baby Boy coming this Summer!” Novlan enthused on Instagram. The couple are already proud parents to big sister Poppy, two. Congratulations to the happy family! To read the article, click here.