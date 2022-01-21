B&B's Sean Kanan In Lifetime's KILLER AMBITION

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) stars in the Lifetime original film, KILLER AMBITION, which premieres tonight at 8 p.m. “It’s a fun movie,” previews the actor. “It’s a thriller. I’ve got a great role in it and I don’t want to give too much away, but it has a wicked sense of humor.” The flick was directed by Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS et al) “Lindsay Hartley and I have the same manager and I’ve wanted to work with her for quite a while,” Kanan adds. “I am so impressed with how she effectively and successfully created this career as a director. We almost were able to work together once or twice but it didn’t work out but the pieces fell into place this time. It was a great experience working with Lindsay. I had a lot of fun doing it.” The film also stars Jonathan Stoddard, who Y&R fans know from his run as Young John Abbott. For more on the film and to see the trailer, click here.