B&B’s Richards In Terrifying Road Rage Incident

Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B) and her husband, Aaron Phyphers, had their car fired upon on Monday. The incident happened while the pair was driving in Los Angeles, en route to Popsicle Studio L.A., the actress’s publicist announced. The driver of a van began following them, then pulled up beside them. The driver yelled and claimed Phyphers cut him off. Phyphers apologized and drove away. When he and Richards arrived at set, they realized the driver shot the back of Richards’s truck. Neither Phyphers nor Richards was injured and she filmed her scheduled appearance as planned. To read more, click here.