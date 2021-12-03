Did you do anything to celebrate when you got the role? “When I found out, I was moving into my first apartment, on my own, so all I did was call my mom and freak her out a little bit. I called and said, ‘Mom, I have something to tell you,’ and she was like, ‘You’d better not be pregnant!’ And I said, ‘No, Mom, I’m part of a new show. I got THE BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL,’ and she freaked out. Then, I came home to my new apartment and took shots.”

What do you remember the most about your first day on the job? “The anxiety. I was scared. I was scared to meet new people. I was scared I was going to mess up on the Covid rules.”

Any memorable flubs thus far? “I was doing my first B&B scene ever and I left my mask on and it was just…. I cringed so hard at myself but after that, I got into the rhythm of when they say, ‘Rolling,’ you take your mask off. Now I know what I’m doing.”

Has anyone been a mentor to you since starting on the show? “Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge] has been the most chill, relaxed person, but he has also guided me. Watching him do his scenes, I’ve learned so much. He’s a legend and I am so happy when we get to share scenes together. He has taught me the etiquette of how to be a better actor.”

What’s your favorite thing about Paris’s wardrobe? “I love the head of the wardrobe department, and she allows me so much. I get to have conversations about the outfits and about my comfort and what makes me feel good. Those sets are cold! I like having jackets and things on my arms, and she does a terrific job of making sure I’m comfortable in whatever I’m wearing. I love that and appreciate that.”

What do you like most about your character? “I like that Paris is still a good person. She’s written as a kind and beautiful soul. I don’t know if that will change or not. I’m not in control of that, but I love that she is not a monster deep down. Think about it. Her dad’s in jail. We don’t know much about her mom. Her sister left, so she could have a heart, or she could be the coldest person on the planet. Paris definitely has a heart.”

What happened the first time you were recognized by a B&B fan? “I was on lunch [break] and I went to The Grove [near Television City, where the soap tapes] and this woman came up to me and was like, ‘Are you Paris from THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL?’ and I was like, ‘Ahhhhh! I am!’ It was a simple interaction. She said she watches the show and said, ‘I love your hair and your nails and the way that you dress,’ and I was like, ‘Thank you!’ It was very sweet and really beautiful.”

What have been the most challenging scenes you’ve had to play? “Honestly, it was when Paris’s sister was leaving after her boyfriend had been with someone else. Saying good-bye to her and telling her this heartbreaking news hit home in a weird way. It was really emotional doing those scenes and after, she [Kiara Barnes, ex-Zoe] and I were really sad.”

Now that you have some daytime experience under your belt, what advice would you give to a newcomer? “Just relax. The advice is nothing. Be yourself. Come and be yourself and in between the scenes, we are all just joking together, so don’t freak out about it.”

How would you say that getting cast on B&B changed your life? “Oh, man, when I tell you the comfort and security that I feel in my life now, oh, my goodness. I’ve been in this industry for a while and things come and go and this has helped me so much to grow into becoming an adult, because I have this blessing that a lot of people don’t have. Sometimes I feel bad about it because people are struggling but I somehow ended up with the opportunity of a lifetime, and now it’s my job to give back. I’m so very thankful for this opportunity.”