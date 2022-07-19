B&B’s Novlan Welcomes Son Home

Tanner Novlan (Finn) announced on Instagram that he and wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) brought their son, Jones, home from the hospital. Jones, who was born seven weeks early on June 6, left the hospital on July 11 after more than a month. “Our baby boy came home,” Novlan Tells Digest. “It’s really special. We’re really excited. The outpouring of support has been so touching. He’s is doing really, really well, so things are good. It’s all good.” In his post, Novlan also added, “Long night but a great morning. So happy to have our lil man home.”