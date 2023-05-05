B&B’s Noelle Makes Telethon Appearance

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) will make an appearance at the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon on May 7, the actress announced on Instagram. “Absolutely honored to be a part of the @dragisntdangerous telethon this coming this Sunday! 🌈 ,” she enthused. “In just 2 days you can join me and some of the biggest names in entertainment for a night of celebration as we raise money to combat recent anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation across the country. It will feature a mix of live and pre-taped performances, appearances, and testimonials from drag artists, LGBTQIA+ entertainers, celebrity allies, as well as a live celebrity phone bank accepting callers’ donations. That’s right, you might get to talk to me on the phone! 📞 Together, we can make a difference and stand up for equality. Drag is not a crime. It is art. Get tickets and make donations at dragisntdangerous.com ✨”