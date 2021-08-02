B&B’s Kimberlin Brown Return! And Is Finn’s Mother!

Kimberlin Brown, last seen as Sheila in 2018, is back at B&B and her alter ego has a whopper of a secret — she is Finn’s biological mother! “When I found out that Finn was Sheila’s son, I was excited — I mean, terribly excited,” Brown shared during Digest’s podcast, Dishing With Digest, which will post on August 13. “Especially because all the years that Sheila has been on the show, and I know she has other children, I’m finally going to get to act with one of them for more than just a little while…. Think about this, Sheila finally has a connection to the Forresters — through Steffy, whether she likes it or not.” As for what to expect from Sheila this time around, Brown teased, “I really thought she had changed the last time she was there. She was really trying to be a better person. There’s no doubt about that, and I don’t think that that has changed. But, even for people who have become better, in the face of society, when you have certain elements in life that refuse to acknowledge that betterment, you just hope you don’t slip back into some of your old ways…. I guess it’s the way I have always signed my photographs: ‘Get ready, because the best is yet to come!’ ” For the full story, see the new Digest, on sale Friday.