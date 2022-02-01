B&B’s Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger Welcome Second Child

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) and wife Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva, B&B et al) welcomed their second child, daughter Gemma Wynter, on Saturday, January 29. The couple is also parents to two-year-old daughter Everleigh Jolie. Baby Gemma weighed 9 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 21 inches at birth. “We are just overjoyed! We couldn’t be happier!” the couple told People. Congratulations to the happy family! To read the full article, click here.