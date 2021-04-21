B&B’s Bradley Bell On Kiara Barnes’s Exit

B&B Executive Producer/Head Writer Bradley Bell issued a statement on today’s news of Kiara Barnes’s (Zoe) impending departure from the job she has held since 2018. “It’s been a pleasure having Kiara in the role of Zoe Buckingham on THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL,” Bell noted. “I wish her all the best in her future endeavors.” Barnes is expected to air through early July. No announcement has been made about a potential exit or recast of the character.”