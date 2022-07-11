B&B Star’s Son In Hospital

Tanner Novlan’s (Finn, B&B) wife, Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin, B&B), posted an update on son Jones, born 7 weeks prematurely on June 6, weighing in at 3lbs 9oz. “Thank you for all the love & support, your words have kept me going & continue to help us through this,” she noted of the infant, who is still in the NICU. “Even in this, one of the most stressful of medical situations, I knew we would be treated quickly and had options.” Ewell went on to thank the hospital staff and writes that she is looking forward to the day she and her husband can bring their son home. For more, check out her Instagram post here.