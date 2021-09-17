B&B Stars Look Back On Their School Days

Favorite subject
Brooks: “Math and Science and French and Spanish.”
Saint-Victor: “Graphic Art.”
Sofer: “Nothing.”
Least favorite subject
Brooks: “English. I hated reading, which is ironic because I have to read scripts for a living.”
Saint-Victor: “Math.”
Sofer: “It was a class called The Gemara, which is the rabbi’s interpretation of the Bible, and it was an hour-and-a-half long every single day.”
Favorite extracurricular activity
Brooks: “Surfing and music. I played in several bands. I played drums, guitar, bass and sang in different ones.”
Saint-Victor: “Running track.”
Sofer: “I didn’t have any. But in my senior year, I started modeling so I was going into New York a lot and that was my favorite thing.”
Favorite school supply
Brooks: “Elmer’s Glue, so I could pour it over my hand and peel it off.”
Saint-Victor: “Back-to-school clothes. Looking fly was a necessity.”
Sofer: “I loved the Trapper Keeper.”
Class clown or teacher’s pet?
Brooks: “Come on … Do you even know me at all?”
Saint-Victor: “Class clown.”
Sofer: “Neither.”
School portrait: Frame it, burn it or post it online?
Brooks: “I’ve already burned them all. You’ll never find it!”
Saint-Victor: “Frame it, but leave it with my parents.”
Sofer: “Burn it.”
Detention: Rarely, regularly or never?
Brooks: “Come on … Do you even know me at all? I charmed myself out of it every time.”
Saint-Victor: “Never.” Sofer: “My school never did detention.”
Study ahead or cram for a test?
Brooks: “Cram if I needed to but because everything they said in the class was on the test, I didn’t really need to study.”
Saint-Victor: “Cram.”
Sofer: “I crammed.”
Honor roll or just scraped by?
Brooks: “First year, scraped by. Then my dad said, ‘I’ll give you $20 for every A you get,’ and I graduated magna cum laude.”
Saint-Victor: “Scraped by.”
Sofer: “Scraping by.”
Prom night: A bust or a blast?
Brooks: “Fun. My date didn’t want to go in my VW Bug so I met her there. It was an awesome surfer’s limo!”
Saint-Victor: “Blast.”
Sofer: “It was all right.”
Reunion: Attend or skip it?
Brooks: “I think it’d be fun to catch up! I love that kind of stuff.”
Saint-Victor: “Skipped it.”
Sofer: “Never invited. They said they couldn’t find me.”
Where is your diploma now?
Brooks: “Hell, I don’t know. They still give those things out?”
Saint-Victor: “I have no idea.”
Sofer: “In a box in my garage.”
In high school, my dream career was…
Brooks: “To be a rock star and then, after doing my first play, it was movie star!”
Saint-Victor: “To be an actor.”
Sofer: “I wanted to be a veterinarian but I knew it was never attainable.”