B&B Stars Look Back On Their School Days

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Favorite subject

Brooks: “Math and Science and French and Spanish.”

Saint-Victor: “Graphic Art.”

Sofer: “Nothing.”

Least favorite subject

Brooks: “English. I hated reading, which is ironic because I have to read scripts for a living.”

Saint-Victor: “Math.”

Sofer: “It was a class called The Gemara, which is the rabbi’s interpretation of the Bible, and it was an hour-and-a-half long every single day.”

Favorite extracurricular activity

Brooks: “Surfing and music. I played in several bands. I played drums, guitar, bass and sang in different ones.”

Saint-Victor: “Running track.”

Sofer: “I didn’t have any. But in my senior year, I started modeling so I was going into New York a lot and that was my favorite thing.”

Favorite school supply

Brooks: “Elmer’s Glue, so I could pour it over my hand and peel it off.”

Saint-Victor: “Back-to-school clothes. Looking fly was a necessity.”

Sofer: “I loved the Trapper Keeper.”

Class clown or teacher’s pet?

Brooks: “Come on … Do you even know me at all?”

Saint-Victor: “Class clown.”

Sofer: “Neither.”

School portrait: Frame it, burn it or post it online?

Brooks: “I’ve already burned them all. You’ll never find it!”

Saint-Victor: “Frame it, but leave it with my parents.”

Sofer: “Burn it.”

Detention: Rarely, regularly or never?

Brooks: “Come on … Do you even know me at all? I charmed myself out of it every time.”

Saint-Victor: “Never.” Sofer: “My school never did detention.”

Study ahead or cram for a test?

Brooks: “Cram if I needed to but because everything they said in the class was on the test, I didn’t really need to study.”

Saint-Victor: “Cram.”

Sofer: “I crammed.”

Honor roll or just scraped by?

Brooks: “First year, scraped by. Then my dad said, ‘I’ll give you $20 for every A you get,’ and I graduated magna cum laude.”

Saint-Victor: “Scraped by.”

Sofer: “Scraping by.”

Prom night: A bust or a blast?

Brooks: “Fun. My date didn’t want to go in my VW Bug so I met her there. It was an awesome surfer’s limo!”

Saint-Victor: “Blast.”

Sofer: “It was all right.”

Reunion: Attend or skip it?

Brooks: “I think it’d be fun to catch up! I love that kind of stuff.”

Saint-Victor: “Skipped it.”

Sofer: “Never invited. They said they couldn’t find me.”

Where is your diploma now?

Brooks: “Hell, I don’t know. They still give those things out?”

Saint-Victor: “I have no idea.”

Sofer: “In a box in my garage.”

In high school, my dream career was…

Brooks: “To be a rock star and then, after doing my first play, it was movie star!”

Saint-Victor: “To be an actor.”

Sofer: “I wanted to be a veterinarian but I knew it was never attainable.”