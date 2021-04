Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B) will appear on tonight’s ALL RISE on CBS. “See how this character enters the @allrisecbs canvas,” Jones posted. The series stars Y&R alum Wilson Bethel (ex-Ryder). Check out a photo of Jones here.