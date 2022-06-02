B&B Releases Album Of Original Scores

The most memorable scores from BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL are now available to fans on “Music From The Series, Volume One,” which can be found on Apple Music, Spotify and all music streaming platforms. Originally composed and scored by B&B’s two-time Emmy-winning composer John Nordstrom, the album consists of 35 recognizable and moving theme songs. “I am pleased to share some of our favorite music from B&B,” says Nordstrom in a statement. Executive Producer/ Head Writer Bradley Bell notes, “This extraordinary album encompasses love, passion, heartache, suspense and joy. John’s enormous musical talent connects us beautifully to all of these emotions. We are pleased to offer it to our loyal viewers.” Among the tracks included are: “Figure Eight,” “Spencer Tension,” “Ambient Love Theme,” “Mulholland Drive,” “Baby Beth, and Hope,” “Playing for Keeps,” “Weight of the World,” “Memories,” “Hope Diamond,” “Malibu Sunset,” “Beach Run,” “Endless Love Medley,” “Storylines,” “Carter & Quinn Affair,” “Breaking Darkness,” “Hope and Wyatt No More,” “Taking a Breath,” “Forrester Secrets,” “Forever Gone,” “They Took Beth,” “Lost Love,” “Family Bond,” “Love Me Again,” “Liam and Hope Forever,” “Dark Obsession,” “On the Beach,” “Confession,” “Brooke and Bill in Dubai,” “Dubai Helicopter Fall,” “Australia Wedding,” “Forrester Intrigue,” “Australian Shores,” “Sheila Returns,” “Ghosting” and “Steffy’s Grief.” To sample, click here and here.