B&B faves weigh in on the holidays

The Merrymakers Darin Brooks (Wyatt), Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) and Aaron D. Spears (Justin)
Favorite Holiday Movie:
Brooks: “Love Actually.”
Brown: “Miracle On 34th Street with Natalie Wood.”
Spears: “RUDOLPH THE RED- NOSED REINDEER, the 1964 version.”
Favorite Christmas Carol:
Brooks: “ ‘Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer’. ”
Brown: “ ‘Silent Night’.”
Spears: “ ‘Silent Night’. It was the first Christmas song I learned to play on the piano as a child growing up.”
Favorite Holiday Tradition:
Brooks: “Putting up our family stockings on the fireplace mantel. We haven’t done a tree in years.”
Brown: “Christmas dinner.”
Spears: “Making tamales and Champorado with my Latin familia.”
Best Holiday Present I Got As A Kid:
Brooks: “My first dog.”
Spears: “My first BMX 20 bike.”
Mistletoe: Yay Or Nay?
Brooks: “Heck yay!”
Brown: “Yay. I’m going to hang some in my [dressing] room for any of the guys who come by to say hi [laughs].”
Spears: “Why not?”
Christmas Morning: Sleep In Or Wake Up Early?
Brooks: “There’s frigging presents! Wake up early!”
Brown: “When the kids were little, our days started really early and now they don’t start as early but it’s funny because [husband] Gary and I find ourselves up before the kids these days.”
Spears: “Are you kidding me? Five kids will never let you sleep in.”
Ugly Christmas Sweaters: Yay Or Nay?
Brooks: “Nope. Hard Pass.”
Brown: “Yay. Last Christmas, that was our Christmas attire and this year, it’s a pajama party.”
Spears: “I like them and anything that brings people together in a festive spirit of expression.”
Eggnog: Virgin, Spiked Or Not At All?
Brooks: “Do you know me at all?”
Brown: “Spiked, of course. Hello, you are talking to Sheila.”
Spears: “Spiked and non-spiked, but the vegan version.”
Top Item On Your Gift Wish List:
Brooks: “I honestly have everything. Just smiles on my kids’ faces.”
Brown: “I don’t really wish for gifts. Since I was a kid, for me, it was always a religious holiday and I pray for peace and health and happiness for all.”
Spears: “I need a new car…. Have bought several for other people, now it’s Big Daddy’s turn.”
Your Tip For A Stress-Free Holiday:
Brooks: “Do you have any more of that eggnog?”
Brown: “Is there one? I wish somebody would give it to me…. Or, more eggnog?” Spears: “Have fun. Don’t be so strict with what to do. Leave room for improvisation and changes. It’s the holidays, so enjoy family and friends.”
Your Holiday Wish For The Fans:
Brooks: “I hope you all have a very merry, merry, and I know times are tough, but family, fun and smiling faces are worth more than anything! Love you all and happy holidays!”
Brown: “I hope that everyone has a joyous Christmas with their loved ones, and don’t forget your loved ones who may not be family that would love a plate and to celebrate this day, as well.”
Spears: “Find your passion and do everything in your power to make that joy your life’s work. Blessings to each and every one of you. I truly appreciate all your love and support over the years. Happy holidays!”