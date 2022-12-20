B&B faves weigh in on the holidays

The Merrymakers Darin Brooks (Wyatt), Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) and Aaron D. Spears (Justin)

Favorite Holiday Movie:

Brooks: “Love Actually.”

Brown: “Miracle On 34th Street with Natalie Wood.”

Spears: “RUDOLPH THE RED- NOSED REINDEER, the 1964 version.”

Favorite Christmas Carol:

Brooks: “ ‘Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer’. ”

Brown: “ ‘Silent Night’.”

Spears: “ ‘Silent Night’. It was the first Christmas song I learned to play on the piano as a child growing up.”

Favorite Holiday Tradition:

Brooks: “Putting up our family stockings on the fireplace mantel. We haven’t done a tree in years.”

Brown: “Christmas dinner.”

Spears: “Making tamales and Champorado with my Latin familia.”

Best Holiday Present I Got As A Kid:

Brooks: “My first dog.”

Spears: “My first BMX 20 bike.”

Mistletoe: Yay Or Nay?

Brooks: “Heck yay!”

Brown: “Yay. I’m going to hang some in my [dressing] room for any of the guys who come by to say hi [laughs].”

Spears: “Why not?”

Christmas Morning: Sleep In Or Wake Up Early?

Brooks: “There’s frigging presents! Wake up early!”

Brown: “When the kids were little, our days started really early and now they don’t start as early but it’s funny because [husband] Gary and I find ourselves up before the kids these days.”

Spears: “Are you kidding me? Five kids will never let you sleep in.”

Ugly Christmas Sweaters: Yay Or Nay?

Brooks: “Nope. Hard Pass.”

Brown: “Yay. Last Christmas, that was our Christmas attire and this year, it’s a pajama party.”

Spears: “I like them and anything that brings people together in a festive spirit of expression.”

Eggnog: Virgin, Spiked Or Not At All?

Brooks: “Do you know me at all?”

Brown: “Spiked, of course. Hello, you are talking to Sheila.”

Spears: “Spiked and non-spiked, but the vegan version.”

Top Item On Your Gift Wish List:

Brooks: “I honestly have everything. Just smiles on my kids’ faces.”

Brown: “I don’t really wish for gifts. Since I was a kid, for me, it was always a religious holiday and I pray for peace and health and happiness for all.”

Spears: “I need a new car…. Have bought several for other people, now it’s Big Daddy’s turn.”

Your Tip For A Stress-Free Holiday:

Brooks: “Do you have any more of that eggnog?”

Brown: “Is there one? I wish somebody would give it to me…. Or, more eggnog?” Spears: “Have fun. Don’t be so strict with what to do. Leave room for improvisation and changes. It’s the holidays, so enjoy family and friends.”

Your Holiday Wish For The Fans:

Brooks: “I hope you all have a very merry, merry, and I know times are tough, but family, fun and smiling faces are worth more than anything! Love you all and happy holidays!”

Brown: “I hope that everyone has a joyous Christmas with their loved ones, and don’t forget your loved ones who may not be family that would love a plate and to celebrate this day, as well.”

Spears: “Find your passion and do everything in your power to make that joy your life’s work. Blessings to each and every one of you. I truly appreciate all your love and support over the years. Happy holidays!”