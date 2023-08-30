1. Which of these women was not romantically linked to both Ridge and Thorne?

a) Brooke

b) Katie

c) Macy

d) Taylor

2. Which of Jake Maclaine’s relatives sexually abused him?

a) Ben, his father

b) Charlie, his uncle

c) Helen, his mother

d) Margo, his sister

3. What was the name of the woman who raised Caroline’s twin, Karen, who was kidnapped as a baby?

a) Bambi

b) Bobbie

c) Bonnie

d) Bunny

4. True or false: Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) gave birth to her daughter by James Warwick (Ian Buchanan), Mary, while in prison.

5. Who proposed the idea of naming one of their twin girls after Stephanie, Ridge or Taylor (then-Hunter Tylo)?

6. Match the mother/daughter duo to their common love interest.

a) Beth and Brooke i) Deacon

b) Brooke and Bridget ii) Dylan

c) Maggie and Jessica iii) Eric

d) Taylor and Steffy iv) Rick

7. Who was adopted into the Forrester family first, Marcus or Zende?

8. How many women have been pregnant by Eric Forrester?

9. How did Douglas’s mother, Caroline (Linsey Godfrey), die?

a) blood clot

b) drowning

c) ovarian cancer

d) stroke

10. True or false: Storm Logan died without ever knowing he had a daughter, Flo.

11. Who is Eric’s youngest biological grandchild: Dominick, Lizzie or Logan?

12. Which of these characters did not discover a surprise sibling as an adult?

a) Amber

b) Macy

c) Nicole

d) Quinn

Check out the answers here!