Django Ferri, who temporarily stepped in to play Thomas’s son, Douglas, has become a permanent recast in the role. He replaces Henry Joseph Samiri, who has played the part since 2019. Additionally, Sophia Paras McKinlay, who began playing Steffy and Liam’s daughter Kelly in March, is back in the studio taping after a brief absence. Remington Blaire Evans, best known as Gigi from THE RESIDENT, stepped in as a temporary replacement and has since wrapped.