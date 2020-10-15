B&B Alum Releasing Book

Justin Baldoni (ex-Graham, B&B) will be releasing a book on April 27, 2021. The actor, who signed a deal with Harper Collins imprint Harper One, has authored Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity, which will delve into Baldoni’s personal experience with toxic masculinity. The book was inspired by Baldoni’s REDWomen Talk, titled, “Why I’m Done Trying to Be Man Enough.” The deal also includes a picture book in late 2021 and a middle-grade nonfiction book in 2022. The actor tweeted, “What a week. What a year. What a ride. Excited and terrified. At its core, Man Enough, is my internal battle, the armor I’ve put on to fight it, and how I’m finding the courage to surrender to being man enough and the bravery to accept that I am human enough; that I am enough.”