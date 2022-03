Rome Flynn (ex-Zende, B&B) is joining the cast of GREY’S ANATOMY in the recurring role of Wendell Ndugu, the brother of Winston (Anthony Hill). Thursday, March 31, will mark the actor’s first appearance. The character is described as, “A typical younger sibling with a mischievous sense of humor. He’s hoping to impress Winston with his new sales rep role at a medical technology company.” To read more, click here.