B&B Alum Engaged

Katrina Bowden (ex-Flo, B&B) reported on Instagram that she is engaged to her musician beau, Adam Taylor. The pair had been touring Italy as part of the actress’s birthday celebration and were in Positano when he popped the question. Bowden announced the news on social media, posting, “Happy to announce…we are no longer dating ,” then shared the proposal story. “Rented a boat for the day, we found a small totally empty beach, anchored and swam ashore with a dry bag to hang for a while,” she detailed. “He set up a mini tripod to take a photo of us since all we have are selfies so far. Then he came in to take the shot and got down on one knee and gave me the most special, surprising, beautiful moment❤️ I cried like an absolute loser… also the ring blinded me so my eyes were in pain😂 happiest most perfect day of my life.” Congratulations to the happy couple! Check out photos here.