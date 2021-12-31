B&B Alum Betty White Passes Away At 99

TV legend Betty White (ex-Ann, B&B) has passed away at the age of 99. The actress played Stephanie (Susan Flannery) and Pam’s (Alley Mills) mother on the show beginning in 2006 and appeared on the series on a recurring basis until her character passed away in 2009. In 2015, The National Academy Of Television Arts and Sciences presented White with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmys. Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration will play in select theaters on what would have been her 100th birthday, on January 17. Several of White’s B&B co-stars paid tribute to the actress on social media. Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) posted, “So sad to hear that Betty White passed. She was truly an incredible lady! It was such a pleasure to work with her in @boldandbeautifulcbs .. She would always come to work with a huge smile on her face. You could tell she just loved life! So positive and kind. And she always had so much energy! She was such an amazing actress and her humor was off the charts. What a wonderful life she lived. #bettywhite #myidol #boldandbeautiful 🙏♥️.” John McCook (Eric) shared, “When Betty worked on our show we gave her my dressing room ( it’s closest to the stage) for the duration.. On her first day I stuck my head in to welcome her.. She smiled and said, “Thanks for the room..We COULD share, you know!!” and she gave a wonderful, sly wink everyday..God rest her sweet, funny soul…,” and Jacob Young (ex-Rick) wrote, “Thank you Betty for the laughter. You crossed a generational barrier that no one else but you could cross. Rest peacefully sweet, sweet princess.” A post on the show’s official accounts read, “Our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of #BettyWhite who graced us with her joyful presence and remarkable talent as Ann Douglas. Betty was as Bold and Beautiful as they come and she will be greatly missed.”