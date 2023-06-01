B&B Alum As Next Superman?

According to a story in Variety, B&B alum Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas) is being considered as the new Man of Steel for the upcoming film, Superman: Legacy. In the piece, Marc Malkin reports, “I hear that the 31-year-old actor could be in the running for the coveted role. Sources tell me that Fodé sent in a self-tape, which included a montage of footage showing his very Clark Kent-like childhood on a farm in the small town of Moses Lake, Wash. I’m told Gunn liked what he saw.” For the full story, click here.