Bacon, Bitters, & A Little Booze— Taste Tribe’s Bacon Breakfast CBD Cocktail 

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Foodies have done a lot of genius things with bacon over the years, but adding bacon fat to a cocktail may be one of the most brilliant. After all, who wouldn’t love indulging in the savory flavors of a home-cooked breakfast before bed? Heck, almost 70 percent of Americans admit to eating breakfast for dinner anyway!

So, if you’re not all that into counting calories, be sure to give this bacon-infused cocktail a try. Oh yeah, and please don’t forget to add orange-infused Tribe CBD oil for a touch of that staple breakfast beverage: OJ!

Bacon Breakfast Cocktail Recipe

The only annoying part about this recipe is that you have to infuse your bacon vodka the night before drinking it. Thankfully, if you have a few slabs of bacon (and a heaping pile of patience), it’s not all that difficult to make this infusion. Here’s a quick and easy way to make bacon-infused vodka:

Cook a few pieces of bacon in a pan until they’re nice and crispy

Take the bacon off the pan and eat it!

Transfer all that bacon fat into a Pyrex measuring cup

Take out a glass mason jar and your bottle of vodka

Once the bacon fat has cooled, add one tablespoon per 375 ml of vodka in the mason jar

Shut the mason jar’s lid, shake, and let the mix sit for six hours

Once the six hours are up, put your mason jar in the freezer for about 30 minutes

Place a coffee filter and a strainer over another glass jar and pour your vodka mixture

Store your vodka in a mason jar or the original bottle

While most people use vodka to make this fun infusion, that doesn’t mean you can’t give bourbon a try. Be sure to try this recipe with both spirits and tell us which one you prefer!

Ingredients

2 oz bacon-infused vodka

½ oz maple syrup

2 dashes of orange bitters

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Orange wedge

Crisp bacon slice

Directions

Pour bacon-infused vodka, maple syrup, orange bitters, and Tribe CBD oil in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass

Garnish with an orange wedge or a crisp slice of bacon

As strange as this cocktail may sound, there are plenty of weird ways people use bacon nowadays. For instance, did you know bacon-infused brownies are now a thing? How about bacon-topped cupcakes? Bacon jam? Chocolate-covered bacon? You get the point: we’re all obsessed with bacon!

Actually, there’s another famous cocktail that often calls for a bacon garnish. If you’re familiar with classic drinks, then you might’ve already guessed which cocktail we’re referring to: the Bloody Mary! If you’d like to learn more about this iconic cocktail, we’d encourage you to visit Tribe CBD’s Bloody Mary blog post.

Related: How legit is Tribe’s CBD? Click here for a brand review and third-party lab test results from Real Tested CBD. Bringing transparency in CBD, directly to you.

Could Tribe’s CBD Cream Get Rid of Greasy Skin?

Everyone loves grease when they’re munching on bacon, but it’s not so lovely to see oily patches on our skin. Interestingly, recent research suggests CBD may naturally reduce acne-inducing oil secretion. While our CBD Cold Therapy Cream was designed to heal muscle strains and joint stiffness, don’t be surprised if you notice your skin starts shimmering after a few applications!

Please find out more about our Cold Therapy CBD Cream here.