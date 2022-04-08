ATWT Legend Kathryn Hays Passes Away

Kathryn Hays, who played Leslie Jackson on GUIDING LIGHT in 1972 and Kim Sullivan Hughes on AS THE WORLD TURNS from 1972-2010, died at the age of 87 on March 25 in Fairfield, CT. Her longtime Oakdale husband, Don Hastings, says, “Our relationship as Bob & Kim, was as close as Kathryn & my relationship except we were not married. We were more like brothers and sisters and we were great friends. Our biggest squabble was that she always wanted to rehearse and I wanted to take a nap. This is a huge loss to all who knew her.” A native of Princeton, IL, Hays appeared on Broadway and had a prolific TV career outside of daytime, including episodes of STAR TREK, BONANZA and LAW & ORDER: SVU. She is survived by daughter Sherri, son-in-law Bob, grandchildren Kate, Cameron and Garrett, and great-grandson Jack.

