ATWT Alums Tom Wiggin and Allyson Rice Visit The Locher Room

On Friday, September 27 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, soap veteran Tom Wiggin, who is probably most known for his role as Kirk Anderson on As the World Turns on and off from 1987-1998, and Allyson Rice, who played Connor Walsh on the same CBS soap from 1990-1997 appear on an Instagram Live with host Alan Locher on The Locher Room.

As Their World Turns

Wiggin started his soap career in 1981 on Texas, where he played Joe Foster. From 1983-84, he played Gil Fenton on Another World. His longest stint — ATWT — soon followed. After his time in Oakdale, the talented actor played Stan Berringer on All My Children in 2001, and two characters on Guiding Light — Sam Kershaw (Holly Lindsey’s ex-con boyfriend) briefly in 1999 and businessman Lawrence Decker in 2008. The actor spoke with Digest about his daytime career and the genre’s amazing fans at that time, marveling, “It’s amazing. I call it the ‘elephant society’ because of the longevity of memories of soap audiences. I was at Mohegan Sun recently and I stepped off the elevator and the first person I saw recognized me from World Turns. It has been exactly 10 years, as a matter of fact. They wanted a picture and the whole bit. I love it. I think it’s fantastic and I’m very appreciative of the fact that people do remember my work and that they liked it.”

Rice began her daytime career on AMC in 1990 with a short-term appearance as Estelle, then was quickly scooped up by ATWT to portray the role of Connor. Connor enjoyed a few romances on the show, including one with Wiggin’s Kirk, but she was most notably paired with Mark Kasnoff, whom she eventually married.

The former co-stars are reuniting to promote Banned Together, a powerful documentary they produced. Banned Together explores censorship and freedom of expression, and Wiggin, the film’s director and producer, and Rice, co-producer, will offer behind-the-scenes insights as they share the inspiration and challenges of bringing this important film to life in their conversation with Locher.